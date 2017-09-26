Tom Wopat faces new charges of assaulting a teen cast member in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — New charges have been filed against actor Tom Wopat after he allegedly assaulted a teenage girl on the set of a play in Waltham.

Court officials said Wopat is now facing additional charges of incdent assault and battery. He was previously charged with groping another woman on set.

Officials said both accusers were Wopat’s fellow cast members and both assaults happened in July. The “Dukes of Hazzard” actor will be in court next month to answer to the new charges.

