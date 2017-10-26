Tomb in the North End opened for first time since 1912

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tomb in Boston’s North End was opened for the first time since 1912.

The tombs are located in a crypt under Old North Church. Officials are planning on restoring the area and determined they needed to open the crypt in order to see what they would be working with.

After opening one of the 37 tombs below, 20 caskets were found including one of the church leader’s from the 1800’s.

Crumbling brick, broken plaster and rotting caskets were also visible which is why a team is planning the restoration.

Officials said they have been researching and fundraising for the restoration for about one year.

Restoration teams are hoping to start the process in the Spring of 2019 and finish the work by 2023, the church’s 300th birthday.

