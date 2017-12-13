Tonight’s Geminid meteor shower predicted to be one of the most spectacular ever

(WHDH) — Night-time sky-watchers willing to brave the cold will get a glimpse of a dazzling display of shooting stars Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The Geminid meteor shower, which returns every December, is predicted to be one of the most spectacular ever.

An almost absent moon will ensure that the meteors, widely regarded as the most impressive of the year, stand out brightly as they streak across the sky.

The meteor shower will reach its peak between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn the morning of December 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on December 14, according to NASA.

Heads-up, Earthlings! The annual Geminid meteor shower has arrived, peaking overnight Dec. 13-14. It's a good time to bundle up! Then, go outside and let the universe blow your mind! Get the details: https://t.co/uv9HpEO228 pic.twitter.com/tZOSn0TZjH — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2017

NASA will stream the Geminid shower live starting at sunset from its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

