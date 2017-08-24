Top Boston official fired after inquiry into sexual harassment

BOSTON (AP) — A top Boston official has been fired over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.

Felix Arroyo was dismissed Thursday from his job as chief of health and human services. He had been on paid administrative leave since July 28.

City spokeswoman Laura Oggeri said Arroyo was “terminated from the City of Boston after a comprehensive internal investigation.”

A woman who previously worked for Arroyo filed a complaint last week saying he had made sexually inappropriate comments and grabbed her bottom.

The woman’s complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination also said Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck after she contacted the human resources office in July.

A spokeswoman for Arroyo did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Arroyo is also a former Boston city councilor.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)