Touring the Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - ‘The Hall’ at Patriot Place is where the team invites you to do your job, as a fan.

There are exhibits like ‘Inside The Game,’ that feature exact replicas of the lockers for Pats players, past and present.

There are the cleats, gloves and ball from Malcolm Butler’s unforgettable end zone interception in the bowl battle against the Seahawks.

In the Patriots Hall of Fame you can also find all four Super Bowl trophies.

And don’t forget the bling. The trophies may not change but the rings get bigger each time.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)