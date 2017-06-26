Tow truck driver grazed with bullets after Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A tow truck driver was shot after witnesses said he got into a fight with another driver in Dorchester.

Witnesses said the man was trying to tow a car on Lincoln Street, a small one-way street, when they heard what sounded like firecrackers.

Neighbors said a man opened fire, shooting the tow truck driver twice. Kevin Vo said the tow truck driver told him the man shot him for trying to tow his car.

Neighbors in the area said there are problems parking on the street because there is no designated resident parking and there is a T stop nearby. Cars are often left on the road for days and towing is common.

A manager at Precision Auto Body and Towing in Mattapan said one of their drivers was shot and was going to be OK. He would not say if the driver was still in the hospital.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect.

