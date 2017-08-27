Tow trucks line funeral procession for 6-year-old who drowned in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends in East Boston said their final goodbyes to a 6-year-old boy who died last week after drowning in a pool.

Outside of Brayden Kelly’s wake, a procession of police cruisers and tow trucks lined the streets. His family said the young boy loved tow trucks.

Crews responded to 166 Trenton St. on Aug. 17 for a report of a possible drowning. Emergency crews found the boy unconscious when they arrived at the scene.

The boy was put on life support at Massachusetts General Hospital. Eventually, his family made the difficult decision to remove the boy from life support.

