Tower camera caught tornado touching down in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL (WHDH) — A tower camera caught a tornado touching down in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Officials said at one point the storm was dropping up to 4 inches of rain.

Winds were about 40 miles-per-hour during the height of the storm.

There was damage from the storm that caused mobile homes in Boynton Beach, FL to be torn a part.

Hundreds were left without power but officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.

