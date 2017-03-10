Town-by-town snow totals in Massachusetts: March 10

It wasn’t a blockbuster storm on Friday, put some parts of the Bay State saw snow pile up, especially on Cape Cod.
Here’s a look at some town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts as of 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:
West Tisbury: 6 inches
East Sandwich: 5.2 inches
Taunton: 3.4 inches
Harwich: 3 inches
New Bedford: 3 inches
East Falmouth: 2.8 inches
Assonet: 2 inches
Auburn: 1.8 inches
Hopkinton: 1.2 inches
Leominster 1.2 inches
Nantucket: 1 inch
West Warren: 1 inch
West Springfield: 0.5 inches
Quincy: 0.5 inches
Lexington: 0.2 inches
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)