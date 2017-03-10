Town-by-town snow totals in Massachusetts: March 10

It wasn’t a blockbuster storm on Friday, put some parts of the Bay State saw snow pile up, especially on Cape Cod.

Here’s a look at some town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts as of 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

West Tisbury: 6 inches

East Sandwich: 5.2 inches

Taunton: 3.4 inches

Harwich: 3 inches

New Bedford: 3 inches

East Falmouth: 2.8 inches

Assonet: 2 inches

Auburn: 1.8 inches

Hopkinton: 1.2 inches

Leominster 1.2 inches

Nantucket: 1 inch

West Warren: 1 inch

West Springfield: 0.5 inches

Quincy: 0.5 inches

Lexington: 0.2 inches

