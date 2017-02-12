Town-by-town snow totals in Massachusetts (so far): Feb. 12

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see up to 16 inches of snow.
Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals so far:
Lexington: 5.7 inches
Billerica: 5.5 inches
Arlington: 5.2 inches
Carlisle: 4.7 inches
North Chelmsford: 4.5 inches
Fitchburg: 5.0 inches
Groveland: 5.0 inches
Hopkinton: 3.5 inches
Andover: 4.0 inches
Framingham: 2.9 inches
Lawrence: 5.0 inches
Worcester: 3.5 inches
Boston 2.5 inches
Foxborough: 3.0 inches
Sandwich: 1.0 inches
*This list will be updated as more totals come in.
