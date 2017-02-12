Town-by-town snow totals in Massachusetts (so far): Feb. 12

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see up to 16 inches of snow.

Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals so far:

Lexington: 5.7 inches

Billerica: 5.5 inches

Arlington: 5.2 inches

Carlisle: 4.7 inches

North Chelmsford: 4.5 inches

Fitchburg: 5.0 inches

Groveland: 5.0 inches

Hopkinton: 3.5 inches

Andover: 4.0 inches

Framingham: 2.9 inches

Lawrence: 5.0 inches

Worcester: 3.5 inches

Boston 2.5 inches

Foxborough: 3.0 inches

Sandwich: 1.0 inches

*This list will be updated as more totals come in.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)