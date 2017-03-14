Town-by-town snow totals in Massachusetts (so far): March 14

A nor’easter moving through Massachusetts Tuesday could dump as much as 20 inches of snow in some areas before the storm comes to an end.

Northeastern, central and western Massachsuetts are expecting the highest snow totals.

Here’s a check on what has fallen so far:

Fitchburg: 3.2″

Shirley: 3″

Leominster: 3.5″

Lunenburg: 2.1″

Kingston: 1″

Worcester: 3″

Scituate: 1″

Sandwich: 1″

Belchertown: 3″

Wilbraham: 4″

Lenox: 2.3″

Pittsfield: 3″

Deerfield: 3″

Heath: 2.5″

Groton” 1.8″

Millbury: 1″

Framingham: 1″

Boston: 0.5″

Raynham: 2″

Townsend: 2.5″

Maynard: 1.5″

Yarmouth: 1″

Dighton: 3.3″

*This list will be updated as more towns and cities submit measurements.

