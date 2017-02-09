Town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts: Feb. 9

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than 16 inches of snow.

Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals (so far):

Fitchburg: 13.0 inches

Leominster: 12. 4 inches

Marblehead: 12.0 inches

Bellingham: 11.5 inches

Chelsea: 11.3 inches

Worcester: 10.0 inches

Andover: 7.5 inches

Brockton: 10.0 inches

Bridgewater: 11.0 inches

Boston: 9.0 inches

*This list will be updated as more totals come in.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)