Town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts: Feb. 9

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than 16 inches of snow.
Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals (so far):
Fitchburg: 13.0 inches
Leominster: 12. 4 inches
Marblehead: 12.0 inches
Bellingham: 11.5 inches
Chelsea: 11.3 inches
Worcester: 10.0 inches
Andover: 7.5 inches
Brockton: 10.0 inches
Bridgewater: 11.0 inches
Boston: 9.0 inches
*This list will be updated as more totals come in.
