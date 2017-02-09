Town-by-town snowfall totals in Massachusetts: Feb. 9

snow-totals-ruler

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is hammering Massachusetts. When it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than 16 inches of snow.

Here’s a town-by-town look at the snowfall totals (so far):

Fitchburg: 13.0 inches
Leominster: 12. 4 inches
Marblehead: 12.0 inches
Bellingham: 11.5 inches
Chelsea: 11.3 inches
Worcester: 10.0 inches
Andover: 7.5 inches
Brockton: 10.0 inches
Bridgewater: 11.0 inches
Boston: 9.0 inches

*This list will be updated as more totals come in.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus