GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Town leaders in Greenwich are calling for the resignation of a local official charged with groping a woman.

The Board of Selectmen issued a statement Friday saying Christopher von Keyserling should resign from the Representative Town Meeting. The three board members said the 71-year-old von Keyserling has damaged Greenwich’s reputation.

Von Keyserling did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The Greenwich Time reported Friday that von Keyserling has temporarily stepped aside from the post in the aftermath of his arrest.

He was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault Jan. 11, accused of pinching a 57-year-old woman in the groin area at a town-owned medical care center.

He told police the incident was meant as a joke and he apologized. His lawyer says it wasn’t sexual in nature.

