Town official faces criticism over Women’s March ‘joke’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An elected town official in Rhode Island faces criticism for a tweet about Saturday’s nationwide post-inauguration marches.

Sean Todd wrote that the Women’s March was a guy’s idea because it’s the “perfect way to get the wives outta the house.”

Todd, a Republican, is vice president of East Greenwich’s town council. He quickly deleted the tweet and apologized.

Some town residents say they plan to speak during the public comment portion of a council meeting Monday — an “outtathehouse protest.”

One of the organizers, Hilary Levey Friedman, says Todd’s apology is appreciated but that many want to voice their displeasure over the tweet. She leads the town’s Democratic committee.

Todd says the tweet was meant as a joke but was in poor taste.

Several thousand people attended the Providence rally.

