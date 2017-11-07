(WHDH) — For the third year in a row, Toys R Us is opening its doors for 30 hours straight from Thanksgiving day into Black Friday.

Some stores have been following this tradition since 2009.

However, Thanksgiving day openings have seen a backlash.

Some shopping centers and chains are keeping their doors shut to raise employee morale and focus more on Black Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)