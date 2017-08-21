Track coach who admitted student relationship found dead

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Police say a former girls’ track team coach who admitted having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old high school student he was coaching has been found dead of an apparent suicide.

Maine State Police say 28-year-old Timothy Even, of Stoneham, was found dead Friday in his car backed into a log landing in Lovell. Police believe he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A police affidavit says the former Westbrook High School coach acknowledged he had sexual relations with the student after he was shown copies of text messages the two had exchanged.

The Portland Press Herald reports he was convicted of misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact and assault in December.

