SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) – Hurricane Jose continues its slow northward trek but remains far from land as it generates powerful swells affecting coastal areas in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the U.S. southeast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 p.m. Saturday update that tropical storm watches were possible for the U.S. East Coast over the next day or so and advised people from North Carolina to New England to monitor Jose’s progress. The center says dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast of the United States.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the southeastern coast of Massachusetts, Cape Cod and Islands as Hurricane Jose moves up the Atlantic.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was located about 465 miles (750 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was heading north at 7 mph (11 kph).

