TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A tractor trailer erupted in flames on a highway in Tewksbury late Monday night.

Investigators said they are looking into what caused the 18-wheeler to catch fire on Interstate 495 southbound.

Police said several lanes on the highway were closed as emergency crews worked on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

