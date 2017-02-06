Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and a minivan Monday afternoon has brought traffic on I-290 in Worcester to a standstill.

State police responded around 1:45 p.m. to the crash near Exit 21.

All westbound lanes are closed, according to police.

Traffic is backed up. Delays are expected as crews work to clear the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

