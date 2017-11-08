PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash on Interstate 95 by the exit for Route 1 in Peabody is causing morning traffic delays.

A tractor-trailer crashed through the median from the southbound side to the northbound side Wednesday morning.

Officials are letting cars through in the breakdown lane on the northbound side. There is two lanes open in the southbound side.

Take RT 1 this morning. Avoid 95 in Peabody. #7News https://t.co/lQDCcxFhoM — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 8, 2017

This is a developing story

