Tractor-trailer driver arrested on OUI charges after crash

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - A tractor trailer flipped over on an expressway on-ramp Thursday morning.

The exit 10 on-ramp on I-93 South is closed. The right lane on I-93 south is closed as well.

The driver took down a utility pole and power lines when he crashed and fuel was spilt.

He has been arrested for an OUI.

The truck was carrying 38,000 pounds of cheese and dairy products.

Mass Dot is asking commuters to take the MBTA in order to get around the problems caused.

The driver will be arraigned Thursday morning.

