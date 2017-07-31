Tractor-trailer driver sought after tires strike police cruiser in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the tractor-trailer that caused significant damage to a parked cruiser on Interstate 84.

The incident happened early Monday morning when police said two tires flew off of a passing tractor-trailer in Sturbridge. The trooper was not injured but the cruiser’s trunk was crushed and its rear windowshield shattered.

According to police, the driver of the trailer did not stop.

Investigators are asking that if you witnessed the incident or have any information regarding the location of the trailer that you contact them at 508-347-3352.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)