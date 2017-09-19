Tractor trailer hauling 60,000 pounds of trash overturns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a tractor trailer rig hauling about 60,000 pounds of trash overturned as it tried to merge onto a highway, spilling most of the garbage.

Police said the accident happened at about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday as the driver was merging onto Interstate 393 east from Interstate 93 north in Concord.

Eastbound I-393 had to be shut down for over six hours until the truck and its load were able to be removed. Traffic was diverted.

The driver was cited for unreasonable speed.

