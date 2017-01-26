Tractor-trailer hauling concrete, asphalt tips over on Route 24

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer hauling concrete, asphalt and shingles tipped over Thursday afternoon in Taunton.

Massachsuetts State Police say crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to the rollover crash on Route 24 north.

The highway is closed at Exit 12 near Route 140, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

