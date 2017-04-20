Tractor-trailer rollover on Route 2 injures 1, snarls traffic

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A tractor-trailer rollover Thursday morning on Route 2 in Littleton has left one person with serious injuries, in addition to traffic delays.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the westbound side of the highway at Route 495 near exit 40 for reports of a rollover crash.

Officials say the truck driver was seriously hurt in the crash and that crews had to cut out the steering wheel to remove the victim.

The victim was taken via helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Speeding is said to be a factor in the crash.

One lane of the highway is open. State police are warning motorists of heavy traffic delays in the area.

