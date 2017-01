ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer tipped over on the Mass Pike on Monday morning.

The truck was on its side near Exit 20 in Allston.

Traffic was cut down to just one lane for a few hours.

The driver had minor injuries.

