ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) -

A tractor trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts TurnPike in Allston Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police reported a minor injury after a the trailer turned on its side shortly before 8 a.m.

#MAtraffic #Pike #Boston @ X20. TT rollover – minor injury. Left 2 lanes closed, Right lane open to traffic. No other vehicles involved. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 2, 2017

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The left two lanes remained closed as of 8:16 a.m.

