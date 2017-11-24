PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) – A tractor-trailer flipped over on Route 1 in Peabody, Friday afternoon.

Sky7 was over Lowell Street, where it looks like a decent amount of dirt spilled all over the road.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted that exit 26 on Route 1 southbound was closed as a result of the crash. They estimate that the exit should reopen around 5 p.m., Friday.

Crews are still working to clean up everything that fell out of the truck.

No injuries have been reported.

