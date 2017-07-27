Tractor-trailer truck flips over in Boston intersection

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck flipped over Thursday morning in the middle of a busy Boston intersection.

State police responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Congress and B streets in Boston’s Seaport section for a report of rollover crash.

Video from Sky7 showed a truck that had flipped on its side.

Emergency and cleanup crews are at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

