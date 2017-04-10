2 Tractor trailers crash on Mass Pike in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash happened on the Mass Pike in Hopkinton Monday morning.

The crash was between the Westboro service plaza and exit 11A on the Mass Pike eastbound.

We’re told the crash involved two tractor trailers and one driver was ejected from a vehicle during the crash.

State police say one person was taken to UMass Medical Center.

The crash has also caused major problems on the roads.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

