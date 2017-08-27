Trader Joe’s recalls thousands of pounds of chicken sausage

(WHDH) — A brand of chicken breakfast sausage sold at Trader Joe’s locations throughout New England is being recalled due to allergy concerns.

DiLuigi Foods, based in Danvers, is recalling more than 3,400 pounds of Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage due to misbranding after the label failed to list soy lecithin, which is a known allergen.

These sausage patties were made between Aug. 10, 2017, to Aug. 24, 2017.

The products have an establishment number “P-4398.” They were shipped to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

There are no reports of anyone being affected by the items. Customers who have purchased the item should throw them away or return them.

