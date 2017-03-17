Traffic backed up for miles after 4-vehicle crash on Mass Pike

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say traffic is backed up for nearly 14 miles on the Mass Pike in Auburn due to a massive crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Police said troopers responded around 4 p.m. to the crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 near exit 10.

Police said four vehicles in total were involved in the crash.

Heavy traffic delays are expected through the evening commute. Only one lane is open.

Crews are working to remove the wreckage.

Police said some drivers were hurt, but did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

