CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Drivers found themselves in a major traffic jam Thursday night after a car went up in flames in Chelmsford.

The car fire happened just before exit 33 on the southbound side of I-495. The left lane has reopened and drivers are slowly making their way through.

There is no word on any injuries.

