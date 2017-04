BOXBOROUGH (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-495 in Boxborough. The truck went off the road and nearly landed in the woods.

Police responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near exit 28 on the southbound side of the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Police say traffic delays are expected in the area.

