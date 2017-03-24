Traffic stop leads to 2 men arrested on fugitive charges

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a traffic stop on Interstate 93 has led to two arrests on fugitive from justice charges.

Police stopped a van in Windham on Tuesday after it was unable to stay within a single marked lane. The driver was cited for unsafe lane changes and unlawfully driving multiple passengers within the cargo area of a commercial vehicle.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents assisted police in identifying the occupants using a mobile digital fingerprint scanner. They identified 31-year-old Rodolfo Raxton-Garcia, of Worcester, Massachusetts, a passenger who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of New York state charging him with sexual contact with a minor.

It wasn’t immediately known if Raxton-Garcia had a lawyer. He and another man identified as a fugitive were taken to the Strafford County Jail.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus