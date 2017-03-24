Traffic stop leads to 2 men arrested on fugitive charges

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a traffic stop on Interstate 93 has led to two arrests on fugitive from justice charges.

Police stopped a van in Windham on Tuesday after it was unable to stay within a single marked lane. The driver was cited for unsafe lane changes and unlawfully driving multiple passengers within the cargo area of a commercial vehicle.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents assisted police in identifying the occupants using a mobile digital fingerprint scanner. They identified 31-year-old Rodolfo Raxton-Garcia, of Worcester, Massachusetts, a passenger who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of New York state charging him with sexual contact with a minor.

It wasn’t immediately known if Raxton-Garcia had a lawyer. He and another man identified as a fugitive were taken to the Strafford County Jail.

