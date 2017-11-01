Trailer used for hay ride runs over child, 5 on Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 5-year-old trick-or-treater in Florida who apparently fell from a truck was run over by a trailer being used for a hay ride.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the injury happened Tuesday night as the children were trick-or-treating north of Panama City in Florida’s Panhandle. The truck the child fell from was pulling the trailer.

Troopers said the boy was airlifted to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation continues.

