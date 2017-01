CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A train completely derailed in Chelmsford this afternoon.

As the train came off the rails the contents of what it was carrying spilled over.

No injuries have been confirmed so far.

Officials are now working to clean up what the train spilled and to fix the track.

