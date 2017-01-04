Train derails in New York; multiple injuries reported

NEW YORK (WHDH) - New York City Police are responding to a train derailment at Atlantic Terminal Long Island Railroad (LIRR).

According to the NYPD, the incident happened at 139 Flatbush Ave at Atlantic Terminal just before 8:30 a.m.

Police are reporting 76 injuries, though all of the injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

Online images Wednesday show the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Passengers told TV news crews on the scene that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rFcimgfK2C — FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017

