EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) – A train slammed into a car in East Kingston, New Hampshire, Saturday evening.

The fire department shared a picture of the crash a short time ago.

The car flipped onto its side and the windshield was smashed. There is no word yet on any injuries.

Amtrak issued an alert saying that riders on the Downeaster train should expect significant delays.

Amtrak crews are on the way to scene.

