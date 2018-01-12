Train hits car stalled on tracks in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Commuter Rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Shirley Friday evening.

The crash happened along Main Street just before 7 p.m. A witness said they saw the driver turn onto the tracks but officials said they are still investigating how the car ended up on the tracks.

No one was in the car when it was hit by the train. The impact left the back of the car completely smashed in.

Passengers on the train said they did not feel any impact.

