Transcripts show heated phone calls between President Trump, world leaders

President Donald Trump angrily pressured the president of Mexico to stop talking about America’s southern neighbors not paying for a new wall on the border in heated phone calls the week after Trump took office, according to transcripts released to the Washington Post.

The transcripts showed disagreements, at times heated, between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Nieto as well as in a separate phone call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

According to the transcript, President Trump angrily pressured Nieto to stop talking about Mexico paying for the border wall, saying, “You cannot say that to the press.”

Trump indicated in the call that he knew funding would have to come from elsewhere, despite his campaign promises, saying, “It will come out in the wash, and that is okay.” Trump reportedly added, “if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.”

According to the Washington Post’s transcripts, the president also complained about drugs coming across the border and flooding states like New Hampshire, adding, “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

Hillary Clinton actually won New Hampshire, according to the state’s certified results.

Today, the president’s battle is with Congress, as the commander in chief took to Twitter.

“Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time and dangerous low,” he posted. “You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare!”

The president reluctantly signed a Russia sanctions bill that Congress overwhelmingly approved with handcuffs on the president to keep him from changing sanctions without their approval.

In a conversation with 7News, Republican Oklahoma senator James Lankford says he doesn’t think these types of battles are all that unusual, and that the House, Senate, and White House will need to learn to work together.

Virginia Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito thinks Republicans are learning how to be a party in control.

To hear more from these senators on the interactions between Congress and the White House, watch the video above.

