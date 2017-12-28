Transformer fire causes power outage in Beverly

BEVERLY (WHDH) - Utility crews are working to restore power to parts of Beverly after a transformer fire knocked out power to the area.

According to the Beverly Fire department, an under ground transformer caught fire at 248 Cabot Street. Several trucks and engines responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Responding crews found smoke and fire coming from a sidewalk vault and put out the fire using dry chemical extinguishers.

The building was monitored for carbon monoxide as a result of the fire.

A large area of downtown Beverly lost power. Several areas have since had power restored, but National Grid estimates some parts of the area won’t have power restored until midnight.

