BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon for a small electrical fire.

Firefighters said an electrical short caused a transformer to blow, sparking a fire and causing a lot of smoke. The fire was an isolated incident at the park.

No one was injured in the fire.

