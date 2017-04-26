Transient woman banned from Maine town after sword attack

BREWER, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of attacking her ex-boyfriend with a sword has been banned from town.

A judge ruled this week that 25-year-old Christina McCarthy has to leave Brewer but she may return once to get her belongings — if accompanied by police.

The sword episode happened Sunday evening. Police say she cut her boyfriend and continued attacking him even after she was disarmed.

WABI-TV reports that she’s charged with assault, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest.

McCarthy, described by police as a transient, was released on $350 bail. The Associated Press could not find a phone number for her, and it was unclear if she had a lawyer.

