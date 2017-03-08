Transit Police identify two suspects after explosive devices found in Concord

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police detectives said Tuesday night that they believe two kids placed two explosive devices on the commuter rail tracks in Concord.

Officials said crews responded to the Concord MBTA station on Sudbury Road shortly before 6 p.m. and found two bottles, one of which had ignited a brush in the area.

A bomb squad was called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police said the two small bottles were filled with chemicals, creating homemade explosive devices.

One bottle exploded and caused a fire and the other was found on the train tracks.

MBTA service has resumed and commutes will not be effected.

RELATED STORY: Police: Homemade explosive devices found on Commuter Rail tracks in Concord

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)