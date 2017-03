BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking to identify the man seen in the photo above.

They say he is wanted for questioning only in regards to credit card fraud.

He allegedly used multiple counterfeit credit cards to purchase MBTA fare cards over the last few months.

This happening mainly at the Brookline Hills station.

