WELLESLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — The MBTA halted service in Wellesley Square Monday evening after an unruly passenger was allegedly removed from a Commuter Rail train.

Transit Police said the passenger was removed after a fare dispute.

Service on the Framingham-Worcester Line has since resumed.

