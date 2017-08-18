Transit Police: Teenager on bike struck by Commuter Rail train in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Transit Police confirm a teenager was struck by a Commuter Rail train in Concord Friday night.

Police said the boy, about 15 years old, was riding his bicycle and crossing from one side of the West Concord station to the other when he was hit.

The teen was taken to the hospital for serious injuries that may be life-threatening.

7News has a reporter on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

