BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials worked with Mass. State Police Saturday to stay ahead of the storm.

The highway administrator told 7News they have been planning for this storm since June. The state has more than 2,000 crews clearing the road, as of Saturday night.

“We have a pretty well-organized operation,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“We have six districts across the state that are fighting forces within their region. They all coordinate back with our highway operations center who coordinate the entire efforts statewide,” he continued.

Officials say the best advice they can give drivers for the first snowstorm is to just take it slow and leave yourself plenty of space between cars.

