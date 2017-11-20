Trapped man dies after fire tears through home in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A man was killed late Sunday night when flames tore through a home in Braintree, leaving him trapped in a back bedroom.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Nicholas Road. Investigators identified the victim as Colin Gray Jr., 45. Monday would have marked his 46th birthday.

“I heard popping noises; I came out. I thought there might have been an accident or something,” said Joe Godas, who saw the fire from across the street. “The whole side of the house was on fire. Flames coming from underneath the roof. It look pretty intense.”

Braintree Fire Chief James O’Brien said the first police officers on the scene rescued a couple, who were taken to the hospital. Grey, the couple’s son, was found dead.

“It appears that a space heater may have been involved,” O’Brien said when asked about a possible cause.

Fire chief in #Braintree tells us a space heater is being looked at as the cause of a deadly fire. #7News pic.twitter.com/4nRf1RStdX — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) November 20, 2017

Neighbors said they are heartbroken for the family.

“It’s just horrible and I hope they’re going to be okay and everybody in the neighborhood comes together and wishes them well,” said Godas.

There is no official cause of the fire at this time. The state’s fire marshal is investigating.

